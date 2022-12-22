Two men charged after man seriously beaten in Montreal bar, police say
Two men are facing several charges and two more individuals are being sought by investigators after a man was seriously beaten in a bar last week, Montreal police (SPVM) say.
The incident happened Dec. 16 inside a business on Ontario St. East, where police say a man suffered broken ribs, a broken hand and facial injuries in a serious assault. Police were called to an apartment building, where they found the victim.
Police arrested two suspects in their homes this week. The pair, identified by the SPVM as Silvio Delcous and Saad Bennaceur, appeared in court Thursday to face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and extortion.
Two other suspects are still being sought.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 911, their neighbourhood police station, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Hamilton, Ont. urgent care centre to close on Christmas and New Year’s
A hospital in Hamilton, Ont. is closing its urgent care centres on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day due to staffing pressures around the holidays.
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police
A man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
London
-
Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre.
-
Drugs and guns bust in London
Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police. Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekend
Citing staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday
Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room
The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Brett Sutter scores shorthanded winner for Wranglers in 1000th AHL game
Brett Sutter turned a penalty kill into a milestone moment Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
Vancouver
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
Passengers stuck for 4-plus hours on tarmac should call police, advocate says
Vancouver’s airport says it's doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today.
Edmonton
-
2 arrests made following Fort McMurray dealership heist
Two men face charges related to the theft of a dozen trucks and SUVs from a dealership in northern Alberta.
-
2 horses found dead in northern Alberta, RCMP investigating
A horse was shot and killed near Grande Prairie, Alta., last week and RCMP are looking for help to solve that and another case.
-
Water leak behind partial ceiling collapse at West Edmonton Mall
A section of ceiling in West Edmonton Mall's parkade crashed down Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Windsor snow clearing crews ready to tackle winter storm
City of Windsor officials are reassuring residents a plan is in place to deal with the predicted winter snowstorm.
-
Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley
Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.
-
How to navigate the roadways when the snow hits: OPP
Essex County OPP are sharing some winter driving tips to help motorists navigate the roadways in snowy conditions.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQR
Holiday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM
WINTER STORM | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Senators game Friday postponed due to coming storm
The Ottawa Senators game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the coming winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before Christmas
Secret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.