Two men arrested in series of arsons at Laval restaurant

Police north of Montreal arrest two men in connection with a series of arsons in Laval.

Laval police (SPL) arrested Christopher Lazure, 34, and an accomplice, a 38-year-old man, after an alleged criminal fire in a restaurant in the Chomedey district in September.

Police say the two suspects were seen in the Al Sultan parking lot on Cure Labelle Boulevard on Sept. 12 after the business's window was smashed and an incendiary object thrown into it.

"A security guard on the scene was alerted by the commotion," the SPL said in a release. "On seeing this witness, the suspects fled, while one of their clothes burst into flames."

Firefighters controlled the blaze quickly, and no one was injured, but police say several thousand dollars' worth of damage was sustained.

It is not the first time a fire has broken out at the restaurant.

Police report that it was engulfed in flames "on several occasions in the months prior" and the arson squad was also called in to investigate.

"Thanks to their efforts, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspects," the SPL said.

Lazure was arrested in Rockland, Ont. on March 12, and his alleged accomplice was arrested in Montreal on the same day.

Lazure appeared in court on arson charges on March 13, and will be back in court on March 22.

He remains in custody.

The second suspect was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to be back in court in May.