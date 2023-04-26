Two men arrested in connection with man's killing at Marina Saint-Roch in Quebec City

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested two men who may be linked to the killing of a man in his 50s whose body was discovered early Saturday morning at the Marina Saint-Roch in Quebec City.

The two suspects have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court this Wednesday, via videoconference, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

The investigation into the homicide is being conducted by the SPVQ's Major Crimes Unit. Several police resources remain deployed on the ground to assist in the investigation, including various specialized units as well as numerous patrol officers and investigators.

Earlier this week, the SPVQ released three videos to identify two persons of interest. The footage showed two people walking down the street wearing dark hoodies and trousers.

Police say the release of the videos and information from the public helped identify and arrest the two suspects.