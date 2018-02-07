

CTV Montreal





One man is recovering in hospital after being shot several times inside an apartment in eastern Montreal.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men forced their way inside a home on Ste. Catherine St. near William-David St.

Several people called 9-1-1 to report the gunshots, and emergency crews arrived to find the victim lying on the floor.

The victim told police the men shot him, stole something, and then fled. He does not know who they were.

Officers closed Ste. Catherine St. for several hours, and brought in their dog unit while they searched for clues, but several hours later they spotted a car that resembled one that had been at the scene of the shooting.

Montreal police arrested two men in the car and they will be questioned Wednesday.