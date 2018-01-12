Two men arrested as police seize large quantity of drugs
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 11:02AM EST
Montreal police say they have arrested two men in an important drug bust.
Philippe Lalonde, 47, and Barry Mark Collin, 39, were arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking and possession charges.
Police raided their homes and vehicles and seized a large amount of drugs and money.
The substances seized were :
- Cocaine - 562 g
- MDMA – 3,229 tablets
- Haschich - 480 g
- Cannabis – 1,923 g
- Speed – 1,765 tablets
- GHB - 105 ml
- LSD - 73 tablets
- PCP - 28 g
- Hydromorph - 130 tablets
- Psilocybin mushrooms - 307 g
- Ketamine - 14 vials
- Viagra - 395 tablets
- Xanax – 2,872 tablets
- Testosterone - 400 g
- Dilaudid - 50 tablets
- Canadian money - $16,080
- US money - $2,777
The two men appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges. Their next court date is in February.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.
