

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say they have arrested two men in an important drug bust.

Philippe Lalonde, 47, and Barry Mark Collin, 39, were arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking and possession charges.

Police raided their homes and vehicles and seized a large amount of drugs and money.

The substances seized were :

Cocaine - 562 g

MDMA – 3,229 tablets

Haschich - 480 g

Cannabis – 1,923 g

Speed – 1,765 tablets

GHB - 105 ml

LSD - 73 tablets

PCP - 28 g

Hydromorph - 130 tablets

Psilocybin mushrooms - 307 g

Ketamine - 14 vials

Viagra - 395 tablets

Xanax – 2,872 tablets

Testosterone - 400 g

Dilaudid - 50 tablets

Canadian money - $16,080

US money - $2,777

The two men appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges. Their next court date is in February.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.