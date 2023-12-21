Two men arrested and charged after shootings on Montreal's South Shore

Police on Montreal's South Shore arrested two men in relation to shootings.

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested William Lavallée-Bélanger, 32, and Ghandi Estimé, 39, and both men are facing charges.

Lavallée-Bélanger was arrested Tuesday in relation to a shooting on Monday at a motel on Tachereau Boulevard in Brossard. He appeared in the Longueuil courthouse on Wednesday on attempted murder and other firearms charges.

Estimé was arrested in relation to a shooting on the morning of April 21 on Daniel Street in Longueuil.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Estimé is facing charges including discharging a firearm and breach of conditions.