    • Two men arrested and charged after shootings on Montreal's South Shore

    William Lavallée-Bélanger, 32, and Ghandi Estimé, 39, were arrested by Longueuil police (SPAL) and are facing firearms charges. SOURCE: SPAL William Lavallée-Bélanger, 32, and Ghandi Estimé, 39, were arrested by Longueuil police (SPAL) and are facing firearms charges. SOURCE: SPAL

    Police on Montreal's South Shore arrested two men in relation to shootings.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested William Lavallée-Bélanger, 32, and Ghandi Estimé, 39, and both men are facing charges.

    Lavallée-Bélanger was arrested Tuesday in relation to a shooting on Monday at a motel on Tachereau Boulevard in Brossard. He appeared in the Longueuil courthouse on Wednesday on attempted murder and other firearms charges.

    Estimé was arrested in relation to a shooting on the morning of April 21 on Daniel Street in Longueuil.

    No one was injured in that shooting.

    Estimé is facing charges including discharging a firearm and breach of conditions.  

