MONTREAL -- Two men are safe on Friday following a suspected kidnapping in Brossard, police say.

Suspects at 6 a.m. grabbed two men in their 20s from a parking lot of a business on Taschereau Blvd. near Agate St., according to a spokesperson for the Longueuil police.

The suspected kidnappers beat the two men and forced them into a vehicle. Later, they turned up safe and sound, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are speaking to the men and trying to understand what happened.