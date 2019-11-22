Two men are safe after they were kidnapped and beaten in Brossard, police say
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 4:50PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 5:06PM EST
Location where two men were kidnapped, according to police. (Longueuil Police via twitter)
MONTREAL -- Two men are safe on Friday following a suspected kidnapping in Brossard, police say.
Suspects at 6 a.m. grabbed two men in their 20s from a parking lot of a business on Taschereau Blvd. near Agate St., according to a spokesperson for the Longueuil police.
The suspected kidnappers beat the two men and forced them into a vehicle. Later, they turned up safe and sound, the spokesperson said.
Investigators are speaking to the men and trying to understand what happened.