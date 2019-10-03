Two men were seriously injured in an altercation that involved a stabbing in Laval early Thursday morning.

Two men were taken to the hospital Oct. 3 after one was stabbed and the other sustained a cut at Bar Chez Herve on Hotel-de-Ville Blvd. just after 3 a.m.

Laval Police confirmed that the victim who sustained the laceration is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday while the stabbing victim will remain in care for a couple of days.

Police arrested four suspects on the scene and are investigating the altercation further.