Two killed in head-on collision on Quebec highway
A head-on collision between two vehicles occurred Saturday evening on Highway 50 in the Lochaber-Partie-Ouest sector, in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
Two people died from their injuries.
The accident occurred just before 6:15 p.m. on Highway 50 and involved a head-on collision between two motorists.
"In one of the vehicles were two men who were seriously injured and transported to a hospital," explained Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
She said later Saturday evening that the two men did not survive. The ages of the two victims were unknown at the time.
In the second vehicle was a motorist who suffered minor injuries.
Highway 50 was closed to traffic between exit 174 (Doherty Road) and exit 187 (R-317 Thurso Ripon). A bypass was put in place via Highway 148.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.
A collision investigator has been dispatched to the scene to analyze the accident. The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2022.
