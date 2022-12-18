Two killed in head-on collision on Quebec highway

A head-on collision between two vehicles occurred Saturday evening on Highway 50 in the Lochaber-Partie-Ouest sector, in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

Two people died from their injuries.

The accident occurred just before 6:15 p.m. on Highway 50 and involved a head-on collision between two motorists.

"In one of the vehicles were two men who were seriously injured and transported to a hospital," explained Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

She said later Saturday evening that the two men did not survive. The ages of the two victims were unknown at the time.

In the second vehicle was a motorist who suffered minor injuries.

Highway 50 was closed to traffic between exit 174 (Doherty Road) and exit 187 (R-317 Thurso Ripon). A bypass was put in place via Highway 148.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.

A collision investigator has been dispatched to the scene to analyze the accident. The investigation is ongoing.