

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say a conflict that erupted as downtown bars were emptying out Saturday night left two people wounded.

The altercation broke out between two groups - about a dozen people total - while leaving bars on Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Two victims were found with injuries: one on Saint-Laurent, and another on Saint-Dominique St.

One of the pair had serious injuries, police said, including stab wounds to the upper body.

The other was shot, but not critically injured.

The SPVM said both victims will survive.

The cause of the conflict is still unclear, but police will meet with witnesses as the investigation proceeds.