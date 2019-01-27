

Two men were injured in shootings in the Ville Marie borough on Sunday morning.

At 3:00 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a man who had been shot near Notre-Dame and Ste-Helene.

When police arrived, they found the 27-year-old victim, who had been injured in the foot. Police said he was taken to hospital and his life was not in danger.

Witnesses told police a fight had started in a nearby bar. The altercation moved outside and the shots were fired.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Moments later, a 21-year-old man called 911 to say he had also been shot in the same area.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.