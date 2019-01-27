Featured Video
Two injured in Ville Marie shootings
Two men were injured in shootings in the Ville Marie borough during the morning of Sun., Jan. 27, 2019.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 8:14AM EST
Two men were injured in shootings in the Ville Marie borough on Sunday morning.
At 3:00 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a man who had been shot near Notre-Dame and Ste-Helene.
When police arrived, they found the 27-year-old victim, who had been injured in the foot. Police said he was taken to hospital and his life was not in danger.
Witnesses told police a fight had started in a nearby bar. The altercation moved outside and the shots were fired.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Moments later, a 21-year-old man called 911 to say he had also been shot in the same area.
It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.