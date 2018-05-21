

The Canadian Press





Two men were seriously injured in an assault in downtown Montreal early on Monday morning.

At 3:45, police found the two men, ages 19 and 20-years-old, lying on the ground at the intersection of St-Laurent and Sherbrooke.

Both men had injuries to their heads. According to the SPVM, the 19-year-old was originally listed in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable.

Police said all suspects fled before their arrived on the scene and the circumstances of the attack remain unknown.