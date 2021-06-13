SAINTE-LUCIE-DES-LAURENTIDES, QUE. -- A driver is facing a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash that seriously injured the two passengers of the vehicle she was driving Saturday night in Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, about an hour north of Montreal.

The driver crashed around 8:15 p.m. in a curve on Chemin des Hauteurs, and the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said the vehicle rolled over.

"One of the passengers was in critical condition, but fortunately his condition was stabilized during the evening," said SQ Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The driver was not injured.

It is the second serious accident the SQ reported this weekend.

On Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m., a driver crashed into a tree in Drummondville, killing one passenger and seriously injuring four others.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash.