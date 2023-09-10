Two injured after driver hits pedestrian and street lamp in St. Laurent: SPVM

Montreal police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian and then hit a street lamp, which then fell onto another pedestrian in the St. Laurent borough Sunday afternoon.

It happened after the car pulled out of a parking lot on Cote-de-Liesse Road near Hebert Avenue around 2:30 p.m., say Montreal police (SPVM), which received 911 calls from several witnesses.

For reasons still unknown, the car skidded and veered off course, striking a 19-year-old woman on the sidewalk head-on. She remains in critical condition Monday morning, according to the SPVM.

The car then hit the lamppost, which fell to the ground, injuring a 23-year-old man who was also on the sidewalk. He too was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was considered out of danger by daybreak.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was not hurt. He was arrested and could face charges.

A large perimeter was set up on Cote-de-Liesse Road between Houde Street and Sainte Croix Avenue as investigators analyze the scene.