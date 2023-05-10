Two in critical condition after Quebec highway accident

Two people are in life-threatening condition and a third was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday in Gaspé.

Emergency services were alerted around 1:45 p.m. to the collision on Highway 132, also known as Renard Boulevard East, in the Rivière-au-Renard area.

“There are three people who suffered serious injuries, two of whom are in critical condition at this time, so we fear for their lives," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

The circumstances that led to the collision between the three vehicles remain unclear.

Highway 132 was still closed to traffic six hours after the accident at Laflamme St, and will remain that way as authorities investigate into the evening.

“Personnel from the Ministry of Transportation were present and traffic was rerouted. We have two investigators and an incident reenactor who are analyzing the scene," said Dorsainville.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2023