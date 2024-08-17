MONTREAL
    Two in critical condition after collision near Mercier Bridge in Montreal, alcohol suspected

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO
    Alcohol was allegedly involved in a collision that left two people fighting for their lives near the Honoré-Mercier Bridge in Montreal.

    head injuries.

    "According to initial information gathered at the scene, the vehicle, which was travelling on Airlie Street, took the offramp towards the Mercier Bridge. For an unknown reason, it hit the concrete wall," said Dubuc.

    A security perimeter was set up to protect the scene, where SPVM investigators were trying to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

    "For the time being, driving under the influence of alcohol is believed to be the cause," said Dubuc.

    The investigation is continuing.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2024.  

