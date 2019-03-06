Featured Video
Two hundred firefighters grapple with five-alarm fire in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:32AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:17AM EST
A commercial building in the Saint-Francois district of Laval was heavily damaged by a five-alarm fire overnight.
The fire propagated around midnight inside the building located on Montee du Moulin, just south of Marcel-Villeneuve Ave.
One restaurant, Pizza Kelo, was completely gutted by fire damage.
Over 200 firefighters and other first responders were called in to control the blaze, which continued to burn well into Wednesday morning.
No one was injured.
The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
