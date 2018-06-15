Two-goal game makes Impact's Ignacio Piatti MLS player of the week
Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti celebrates his goal on a penalty kick as they face the Orlando City SC during first half MLS action in Montreal on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 4:20PM EDT
Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Friday.
Piatti scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Orlando City of Wednesday night. The Argentine leads the Impact with seven goals and six assists this season.
He was also selected on the league's Team of the Week for the fourth time this season.
Piatti had not scored in five games when he got one from the penalty spot in the fifth minute against Orlando. He added another in added time.
The Impact's next game is a rematch with the Lions on June 23 in Orlando.
