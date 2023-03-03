Two former employees of Algerian Consulate in Montreal sue for workplace harassment
Two former cleaning employees of the Algerian Consulate in Montreal are suing the government of Algeria and its Foreign Affairs Department for about $450,000 in damages and unpaid wages.
Marisa Amaya, 65, and Elida Rivera Lopez, 70, say their experience working at the consulate has left them "psychologically and emotionally broken."
"My mental health got so bad that at one point, I thought about jumping in front of a metro …. My psychologist told me I was burned out," Amaya said in an interview on Friday alongside Rivera Lopez.
The two women are accusing Algerian Consul General Noureddine Meriem and his wife of abuse of power and of humiliating and harassing them on the job.
Amaya was hired in 2008, and Rivera Lopez in 2014. The women said that they were responsible for cleaning not only the consulate in downtown Montreal but also Meriem's personal residence, located in another part of the city.
"All I did was cry. I did not want to eat. I did not want to do anything. I would come into their home and greet him, and he would look away and ignore me," Rivera Lopez said.
The women filed separate lawsuits in August, describing the consulate as a "toxic" work environment that led both of them to take sick leave in 2021. The lawsuits state that the women were victims of "psychological violence" and "vexatious behaviour" within the Algerian Consulate.
"This sick leave and the deterioration of the plaintiff's mental health were directly caused by the toxic working conditions, humiliation and abuse of power suffered by the plaintiff, of which she was a victim of the Consul General of Algeria in Montreal and his wife."
Algerian Consulate in Montreal (photo: Wikimedia Commons / Great11)
The lawsuits, however, don't include specific details of the alleged harassment and humiliation that Amaya and Rivera Lopez claim to have suffered working at the consulate.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
In a written statement, the consulate on Friday said, "We would like to categorically deny the unfounded and defamatory allegations made by the two complainants against our institution."
"The Consulate General accords a great importance to the well-being of its employees. We all work in a climate of respect for the rights and dignity of everyone, as some thirty employees working in our institution can testify," the consulate said.
The women said Friday that the lawyer they hired to file the lawsuit dropped them as clients earlier in the week after they went public with their allegations to Le Journal de Montréal newspaper. The women say they are looking for a new lawyer and continuing their lawsuits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
—
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm expected to hit Montreal this weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Archaeologists find well-preserved 500-year-old spices on Baltic shipwreck
Archaeologists say they have uncovered a 'unique' cache of well-preserved spices, from strands of saffron to peppercorns and ginger, on the wreck of a royal ship that sunk off Sweden's Baltic coast more than 500 years ago.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Clearing efforts in Toronto expected 'into next week' as city braces for up to 35 cm of snow
Toronto is bracing for what could be its biggest snowfall of the season as a winter storm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday night is set to dump up to 35 cm of snow on the city.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Cat nearly 'buried alive' under the snow when found in Burlington
A five to six-year-old cat named Paisley was rescued in Burlington, Ont. this week, though she would likely not have been discovered if it weren’t for one resident’s dog spotting her 'buried alive' under the snow.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.
-
Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.
-
Truck slams through Goderich guardrail
A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
-
Attempt to heat frozen pipes causes residential fire in Greater Sudbury
Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a call on Graham Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish, where flames could be seen from the windows and roof of a residence.
Calgary
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
A sign of spring: Wildfire season underway in Alberta
Believe it or not, wildfire season is already underway in Alberta, after starting on March 1.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver
The late blast of wintry weather in Metro Vancouver may not be over just yet, as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.
-
Fake gold mine fraud leads to nearly $1M in penalties for 3 B.C. residents
Three B.C. residents have been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in penalties for their roles in an elaborate fraud that U.S. regulators described as both a Ponzi and a pyramid scheme.
-
Experts believe 'sober-curious' lifestyle driving alcohol sales down
A new Statistics Canada survey has found Canadians are buying less booze – and some believe “sober-curious” lifestyles are behind the decline.
Edmonton
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
-
Programs officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need
Food insecurity continues to grip many, including students at the University of Windsor.
-
Windsor boy gets surprise of a lifetime from local TikTok star
A 10-year-old Windsor boy who recently lost his father and grandmother got a surprise visit and special gift from Windsor’s most popular social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski.
-
Winter storm warning: Windsor-Essex could get up to 15cm of snow
A special weather advisory has been dropped for the Windsor-Essex region in favour of a winter storm warning as a winter blast is slated to batter the region Friday into the overnight hours.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services
Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).
-
Unclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire
An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Lawyers make arguments in case involving woman found dead, strangled in Warman home
Lawyers in a murder trial made their final arguments on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.