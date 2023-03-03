Two former employees of Algerian Consulate in Montreal sue for workplace harassment

Two former employees that worked at the Algerian Consulate in Montreal are suing the government of Algeria and the Algerian Foreign Affairs Department for unpaid wages and damages. Marisa Amaya, 65, left and Elida Rivera Lopez, 70, have accused Consul General of Algeria Noureddine Meriem and his wife of humiliation and harassment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marisa Amaya *MANDATORY CREDIT* Two former employees that worked at the Algerian Consulate in Montreal are suing the government of Algeria and the Algerian Foreign Affairs Department for unpaid wages and damages. Marisa Amaya, 65, left and Elida Rivera Lopez, 70, have accused Consul General of Algeria Noureddine Meriem and his wife of humiliation and harassment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marisa Amaya *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side

For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • WATCH

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial

    The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.

  • Truck slams through Goderich guardrail

    A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon