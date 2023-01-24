Two fires near Concordia University: Montreal police arson squad investigating

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a pair of businesses were targetted and fire accelerants were found early Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Julien Levesque said that 911 calls within 10 minutes of each other prompted officers to respond to two businesses in the Ville-Marie borough in downtown Montreal.

The first was for a business on Guy Street at Ste. Catherine Street West, near Concordia University's main campus.

Officers noticed a broken window and traces of accelerant in the commercial space.

"We have no person injured, no arrests at this time," said Levesque.

A security perimeter was established, and the arson squad is currently on the scene.

The call at 5:10 a.m. reported a similar scene 100 metres away on Mackay Street where another window was broken.

"We have traces of accelerant," said Levesque.

Again there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

A security perimeter has been established and officers are investigating.