Two fires broke out in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Monteregie, less than an hour apart on Monday night. 

There were no injuries in either fire, according to the local fire department. 

The first blaze broke out around 8:15 p.m. in a vacant building on Champlain Street in the downtown core. Flames spread to nearvy buildings, resulting in the evacuation of five people. They remain in the care of the Red Cross. 

Firefighters said it's not the first time the building has caught fire. 

At approximately 9:00 p.m.,  a second fire started - this time in a residential building with six units in the Iberville sector.

Four people were attended to by the Red Cross, and the fire was controlled by the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

Dozens of firefighters were assisted by first responders in neighbouring communities. 