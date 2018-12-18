

CTV Montreal





Two fires broke out in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Monteregie, less than an hour apart on Monday night.

There were no injuries in either fire, according to the local fire department.



The first blaze broke out around 8:15 p.m. in a vacant building on Champlain Street in the downtown core. Flames spread to nearvy buildings, resulting in the evacuation of five people. They remain in the care of the Red Cross.

Firefighters said it's not the first time the building has caught fire.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a second fire started - this time in a residential building with six units in the Iberville sector.

Local man saves elderly woman and child from a burning home in Iberville. Red Cross assisting. Unknown cause. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/hnTfSeGnHf — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) December 18, 2018

Four people were attended to by the Red Cross, and the fire was controlled by the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Dozens of firefighters were assisted by first responders in neighbouring communities.