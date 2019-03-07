Featured Video
Two families left homeless by Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:23AM EST
Two families were left temporarily homeless by a house fire in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Thursday morning.
The fire began in a two-story building on Lacordaire shortly before 4:00 a.m.
An adjoining two-story building was also evacuated as firefighters worked.
Roughly 50 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire. Electricity was shut down in the area until the fire was extinguished.
The second floor and roof of the first building were severely damaged and the Red Cross is helping the two families that reside there until they can return home.
One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
