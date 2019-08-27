Featured Video
Two facing charges for assaulting off-duty police officers
Two individuals were in court facing charges for assaulting two off-duty police officers in Montreal.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 12:08PM EDT
A man and a woman suspected of assaulting two plainclothes police officers with several accomplices last Friday in Montreal, appeared Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse.
Hamidi Ben Hamida and Mélina Geoffroy, both in their 20s, face assault charges and will remain detained until at least tomorrow, with the Crown opposing their release.
A minor linked to this attack near the Emilie-Gamelin Park, appeared before the juvenile court.
The two plainclothes police were not on duty when they were allegedly assaulted by the accused who allegedly recognized them.
