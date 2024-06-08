Two elderly people found lifeless in Quebec City apartment

Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) reports that a 911 call was placed around 3:56 p.m. to report the possible death of an elderly person in a dwelling on Maire-Beaulieu Avenue, in the Sillery district.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found an 88-year-old man and an elderly woman, whose exact age is not yet known.

The Quebec coroner requested that the police conduct an investigation into the unexplained deaths of the two individuals.

Investigators and the Forensic Identification Unit will visit the scene to establish the causes and circumstances related to this event, said SPVQ communications officer Pierre-Olivier Lévesque.