MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two elderly people found lifeless in Quebec City apartment

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ) car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) reports that a 911 call was placed around 3:56 p.m. to report the possible death of an elderly person in a dwelling on Maire-Beaulieu Avenue, in the Sillery district.

    When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found an 88-year-old man and an elderly woman, whose exact age is not yet known.

    The Quebec coroner requested that the police conduct an investigation into the unexplained deaths of the two individuals.

    Investigators and the Forensic Identification Unit will visit the scene to establish the causes and circumstances related to this event, said SPVQ communications officer Pierre-Olivier Lévesque.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News