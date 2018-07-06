

A fire ravaged a campground an hour north of Montreal on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at Complexe Atlantide at around noon, just meters from the waterpark.

According to a camp official, it was caused by a family cooking on their barbeque.

The fire soon spread to eight other trailers.

Camper Alexandre Tremblay saw the smoke and sprang into action.

“My only thoughts were keeping the kids and other campers safe,” he said. “We started removing all the propane tanks to minimize the risk of an explosion.”

Marie Soleil Devin was also on site when the fire broke out.

She too was concerned about the children.

“A couple of kids were out riding their bikes,” she said. “My first reaction was to get everyone together quickly.”

There were no injuries; however, two dogs died in the blaze.

The damage also includes cars and swings.

The campground has since reopened.