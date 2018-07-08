

The Canadian Press





A two-vehicle collision left two people dead and two others seriously injured in Ste-Martine on Saturday night.

According to the Surete du Quebec, one vehicle was travelling in the wrong lane at 8:45 p.m. and struck the other car.

Two of the three occupants in the first car were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they were later pronounced dead. The car’s driver suffered serious injuries but police said his life isn’t in danger.

The driver of the other car also suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.