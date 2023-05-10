Two dead, one arrested in 3-vehicle collision on Quebec highway
A man has been arrested following a three-vehicle collision that killed two people Wednesday in Gaspé.
Emergency services were alerted at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the collision on Highway 132, also known as Renard Blvd East, in the Rivière-au-Renard area.
“Of the three people who were injured, there are unfortunately two deaths that were noted at the hospital. We are talking about two men aged 18 and 19 years old,'' said Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The identity of the victims was not immediately revealed.
The circumstances that led to the collision between the three vehicles were still unclear at around 10:00 p.m. None of the drivers had passengers on board.
The third driver, who was injured, was arrested.
“A driver was arrested following the collision. Charges will be determined during the investigation,” said Dorsainville. “Impaired driving may have been a contributing factor.”
The suspect will remain in custody pending a court appearance.
Highway 132 was still closed to traffic six hours after the accident at Laflamme St, and will remain that way as authorities investigate.
“Personnel from the Ministry of Transportation were present and traffic was rerouted. We have two investigators and an incident reenactor who are analyzing the scene," said Dorsainville.
-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.
Western Canada is bracing for an unseasonable heat wave and dry spell that will raise the risk of wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia over the coming days.
Leafs beat Panthers 2-1 to force Game 5
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to all-NBA first team after stellar season
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career all-NBA nod on Wednesday, securing a spot on the first team.
Canadian university researchers find ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Toronto
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
'We will never be the same again': Sister of deceased man demanded change from Ontario man charged with selling sodium nitrite for suicide
A distraught sister intent on getting answers about her brother’s death demanded Kenneth Law change how he sells his products to people trying to commit suicide, according to e-mail exchanges viewed by CTV News Toronto.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Some N.S. 'shelter hotel' residents no longer qualify if they make more than $1,200/month
A non-profit which administers the province’s Shelter Diversion Program has tightened eligibility requirements for the program.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
London
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
Traffic clogs several downtown streets as rush hour detour routes reduced
Drivers who had been using the Dundas Place flex street as an east-west detour route were stopped in their tracks this week.
-
London, Ont. police locate missing person
The London Police Service has located a previously reported missing person.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Calgary
-
‘I was terrified’: Calgary teen shot multiple time with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
No recommendation for restricting transit stations to fare-paying customers: report
A report to the city of Calgary’s infrastructure and planning committee did not recommend closing transit stations to only fare-paying customers, as some city councillors had expected.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
For National Nursing Week, CTV Kitchener is going inside Waterloo region hospitals to hear from nurses themselves. In part one of our three-part Commitment to Care series, we visit Cambridge Memorial Hospital to see how they’re recruiting and retaining nursing staff.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Vancouver
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
-
RCMP officer testifies he immediately suspected murdered Burnaby teen had been sexually assaulted
Testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, Sgt. Michael Urmson told the jury he immediately suspected the young victim – whose name is protected by a publication ban – had been sexually assaulted, based on the position of her clothing.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
'We’ll rebuild. I’ll never leave': Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation residents mourning but resolute
About 1,600 people evacuated from a First Nation in northern Alberta were still waiting to return Wednesday, but Sandy Goodswimmer already knows he's not going home.
Windsor
-
'Now's the time to make big moves': Windsor City Council to consider revamped civic esplanade
Plans for a reconfigured downtown civic space connecting Windsor City Hall Square to the Detroit riverfront are set to be discussed by city council later this month.
-
Trauma program helps Windsor mother cope with grief
As Mother’s Day approaches, a Windsor woman is opening up about losing both her daughters, and finding her inner peace.
-
LaSalle police reminds boaters to slow down and prevent shoreline erosion
Even after record high water levels caused flooding for many shoreline properties a few years ago, some boaters are still buzzing down the river faster than they should — leading to shoreline erosion.
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. faces criticism over creation of Crown corporation to collect corporate income taxes
Businesses and farmers will now have two tax collectors to deal with, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency.
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
City of Ottawa proposes new rules for little free libraries on residential properties
Ottawa residents may soon be allowed to install Little Free Libraries closer to the road or sidewalk on their property.
Saskatoon
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.