MONTREAL -- Two bodies were found in an Ahuntsic-Cartierville home on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call at around 3:30 reporting an inanimate person.

Upon arrival on the scene on Verville near Daze, the two victims were found. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police perimeter was erected as investigators began gathering evidence.

No arrests have yet been made and police said they do not yet have a motive.