Two dead bodies found in Ahuntsic-Cartierville home
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 5:43PM EDT
FILE PHOTO (photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Two bodies were found in an Ahuntsic-Cartierville home on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal police said they received a 911 call at around 3:30 reporting an inanimate person.
Upon arrival on the scene on Verville near Daze, the two victims were found. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A police perimeter was erected as investigators began gathering evidence.
No arrests have yet been made and police said they do not yet have a motive.