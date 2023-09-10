Two critically injured after driver hits pedestrian and street lamp in St. Laurent: SPVM

Montreal police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian and then hit a street lamp, which fell onto another pedestrian in the St. Laurent borough Sunday afternoon.

It happened when the car pulled out of a parking lot on Cote-de-Liesse Road near Hebert Avenue around 2:30 p.m., say Montreal police (SPVM), which received 911 calls from several witnesses.

The 19-year-old woman struck by the vehicle and the 23-year-old man hit by the street lamp were both taken to hospital in critical condition. Both were on the sidewalk when they were injured, say police.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was not hurt. He’s expected to meet with investigators tonight and could face charges.

A large perimeter has been set up on Cote-de-Liesse Road between Houde Street and Sainte Croix Avenue as investigators analyze the scene.