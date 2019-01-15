

CTV Montreal





The Marguerite Bourgeoys school board began testing heating systems and carbon monoxide detectors Tuesday following the poisoning of dozens of students and staff members at Ecole des Decouvreurs.

On Monday 43 people, mostly students aged six to 13, were treated in hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at the school in LaSalle.

About nine people had fallen unconscious, while others vomited, felt nauseated, or were dizzy.

On Tuesday almost everyone had been sent home except for one child who had been admitted to hospital for longer-term care, while a second child who had been sent home was brought back to hospital for more treatment.

The school, which houses 270 students, was evacuated Monday and classes were cancelled on Tuesday while crews tried to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

Parents will be notified by the end of the day Tuesday if classes will resume Wednesday.

Carbon monoxide detectors not required in Quebec schools

According to Quebec's building code it is recommended, although not obligatory, for buildings that rely on oil, natural gas, or wood heating to have carbon monoxide detectors.

Ecole des Decouvreurs had a carbon monoxide detector which was inspected in October, but it appears it failed to work on Monday.

The school board's chair, Diane Lamarche-Venne, said that all schools administered by Marguerite Bourgeoys would also be examined, although she could not say how long such an examination would take.

Other school boards said that schools which had CO detectors had already examined them earlier in the year.

Michael Cohen, spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, said about 60 of the board's buildings have gas detection systems which are examined twice a year.

"We have different companies that are hired to do the inspections. So one is done during the summer break, July and August, where all the buildings have all their different types of detectors inspected. And then this time of year right now is the next round where the inspections are going to take place," said Cohen.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can be formed when something does not burn completely, usually because there is not enough oxygen present.

In high enough concentrations it is toxic to humans and other animals that breathe oxygen and rely on hemoglobin.

Montreal firefighters said that when they entered Ecole des Decouvreurs on Monday the school's hallways had CO levels of 175 parts per million, while the school's furnace room was at 900 ppm.

A carbon monoxide concentration of 35 ppm is enough to evacuate a building because it is unsafe.