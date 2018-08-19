

CTV Montreal





Two children were treated for dog bites in two separate incidents involving the same animal on Sunday, according to Montreal police.

A seven-year-old child was treated for a serious bite wound on her arm after he was charged by a dog on Boulevard St-Michel in Montreal North.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the same dog was involved in another incident earlier Sunday morning.

A four-year-old child was bitten and transported to hospital for treatment, according to Manuel Couture.

After that, the family watching the dog - which belongs to a friend, police said - locked the animal inside.

However, the dog managed to break out and at around 3:15 p.m. it charged the seven-year-old, who was playing outside.

Passerby apprehended the dog and held it until police and animal control arrived.

An adult was also reportedly injured while trying to intervene, but not much is known about those injuries.

The child was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive their injuries.

The dog remains in the custody of animal control.

An investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she was "troubled" when she heard about the attack and said a long-promised reform to animal control bylaws would help prevent similar incidents in the future.

"This is something terrible we want to prevent. That's why our bylaw that we're putting together is not targetting one specific type of breed," she said. "It's about making sure animal owners understand they are responsible to all the population in Montreal, ultimately."

In December, Plante's administration revoked a controversial bylaw put in place by predecessor Denis Coderre which included a ban on pit bull type dogs. The ban came in reaction to a 2016 attack that left a 55-year-old woman dead.

In June, after a series of public consultations, Plante unveiled the new animal control bylaw, which will come into effect in July, 2019. Included in the the bylaw are strict measures required for any animal that's been involved in an altercation or has displayed aggressive behavior. Owners of such animals must keep them muzzled in public, be kept on a short leash and must be evaluated by a behavioral expert.