Two children, aged two and four, were taken to hospital in Côte Saint-Luc after consuming candies that possibly had cannabis in them.

The parents called 911 just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Urgences-Sante said the children had no signs of intoxication and were not in ill health at the time of transport.

So far officials are unable to confirm if the candies indeed had cannabis in them.

The kids were transported to hospital as a precaution. The parents were with them at the time of the incident.