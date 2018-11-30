Featured Video
Two children in Cote Saint-Luc taken to hospital after fears they ate cannabis candies
File photo (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 9:22PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 9:34PM EST
Two children, aged two and four, were taken to hospital in Côte Saint-Luc after consuming candies that possibly had cannabis in them.
The parents called 911 just before 6 p.m. Friday.
Urgences-Sante said the children had no signs of intoxication and were not in ill health at the time of transport.
So far officials are unable to confirm if the candies indeed had cannabis in them.
The kids were transported to hospital as a precaution. The parents were with them at the time of the incident.
Latest Montreal News
- Cote Saint-Luc wary about traffic issues with Decarie Square redevelopment plans
- Highway closures for weekend of Dec. 1
- Montrealers hit with heavy fines for illegal hunting in Saskatchewan
- Man found dead behind gym in Saint-Jerome
- Quebec hitchhiker on back of transport truck left with hypothermia and possible fine