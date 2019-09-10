

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal





Arsonists set fire to two cars early Tuesday morning in a residential neighbourhood in Montreal.

Police were alerted to the blaze around 1:40 a.m. and responded to Stewart Square near Nantel St. in Saint-Laurent.

The fire department was paged, and arrived on scene quickly quelling the flames.

The residence was not damaged in the fire and no one was injured.

Two suspects were seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene leading police to transfer the file to the arson squad of the Montreal Police (SPVM).

SPVM arson squad officers are investigating the blaze.

It's the exact same address where two cars were torched in 2018.