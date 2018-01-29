

CTV Montreal





The Montreal arson squad is searching for the people who set cars on fire overnight in Montreal North and in NDG.

The first fire car was set ablaze around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in front of a house on Georges Pichet Ave. near Ardennes St. in Montreal North.

When firefighters arrived they extinguished the flames and discovered a jerry can had melted onto the car's roof, along with other signs pointing to arson.

Police talked to the car's owner to determine why someone would want to set their car on fire.

A few hours later and across town, the windows of a Porsche SUV parked on Girouard St. near Upper Lachine Rd. were smashed and a Molotov cocktail hurled inside.

Police were the first to arrive and while their handheld extinguishers were not able to put out the flames, firefighters showed up minutes later to finish the job.

Officers searched for witnesses and spoke to the owner about the attack.

Both cars were taken away for further investigation.