An arsonist destroyed two cars parked overnight on a street in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

People called 9-1-1 to report the fires on Saint Real St. near McDuff St. around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and promptly put out the flames, but by that point both cars were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known but since the cars were separated by several metres police do not believe that the flames from one car were able to reach the second.

Both cars will be examined in more detail at the police arson squad's laboratory.