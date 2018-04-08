Two cars set on fire in Lasalle
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 9:47AM EDT
Two vehicles were damaged by fires in Lasalle on Saturday night.
At around 10:00 p.m., residents called police to alert them to the burning vehicles in a commercial parking lot on Lyette.
According to witnesses, two individuals were seen fleeing the scene in a car.
The police discovered a gas tank nearby.
On Friday, another vehicle was found on fire, this time in the St-Michel area.
