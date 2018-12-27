

CTV Montreal





A woman was injured in a Terrebonne fire that also left several homes severely damaged on Thursday morning.

The fire started in a home on St-Louis St. just after midnight. The woman was the only person inside the 100-year-old duplex at the time. Firefighters said they believe the fire originated with a candle.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for second-degree burns to both her arms.

The owner said both tenants renting units in the building were insured.

A second fire in a condo on Angora St. caused minor damages. Firefighters said that fire may have been caused by a cigarette put out in an outdoor flower pot.

In June, Montreal firefighters issued a warning against putting out cigarettes in the flower pots, noting that they are not usually filled with dirt, but a flammable mixture of peat moss and fertilizer.