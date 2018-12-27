Featured Video
Two buildings damaged in Terrebonne fires; one woman suffers second-degree burns
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 1:31PM EST
A woman was injured in a Terrebonne fire that also left several homes severely damaged on Thursday morning.
The fire started in a home on St-Louis St. just after midnight. The woman was the only person inside the 100-year-old duplex at the time. Firefighters said they believe the fire originated with a candle.
She was taken to hospital where she was treated for second-degree burns to both her arms.
The owner said both tenants renting units in the building were insured.
A second fire in a condo on Angora St. caused minor damages. Firefighters said that fire may have been caused by a cigarette put out in an outdoor flower pot.
In June, Montreal firefighters issued a warning against putting out cigarettes in the flower pots, noting that they are not usually filled with dirt, but a flammable mixture of peat moss and fertilizer.
