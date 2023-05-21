Two arrests after alleged road rage incident north of Montreal causes serious injuries

Quebec provincial police say they've arrested two people in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Montreal that left two others seriously injured.

Police say they believe a 26-year-old man driving a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in the suburb of St-Eustache, Que., injuring two riders.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the man was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Cadottes adds the man's SUV is being considered as a weapon so he has also been charged with assault with a weapon.

Police say the two victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries but their lives are not believed to be in danger.

Later in the day, police also arrested a second man for dangerous driving in connection with the same incident.

Police allege this man struck another vehicle while attempting to avoid the first collision.

Investigatiors say the two men arrested were travelling together to the same destination in separate vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 21, 2023.