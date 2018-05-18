Two arrested, one injured in Lasalle stabbing
Two people were arrested after a stabbing in Lasalle left a man with injuries to his upper body on Fri., May 18, 2018.
Two people are in custody following an armed assault in Lasalle on Friday morning that left one person in hospital.
At 2:00 a.m., police were called to an apartment on Airlie to investigate reports of an altercation.
They found a 56-year-old man with upper body injuries from a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital and police said his life isn’t in danger.
A 42-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested and taken to a detention centre for questioning.
No charges have yet been filed as police have not completed their investigation.