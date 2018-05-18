

CTV Montreal





Two people are in custody following an armed assault in Lasalle on Friday morning that left one person in hospital.

At 2:00 a.m., police were called to an apartment on Airlie to investigate reports of an altercation.

They found a 56-year-old man with upper body injuries from a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital and police said his life isn’t in danger.

A 42-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested and taken to a detention centre for questioning.

No charges have yet been filed as police have not completed their investigation.