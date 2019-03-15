

CTV Montreal





Two people were arrested Friday night during the annual police brutality protest in downtown Montreal.

One person was arrested on charges of mischief and another for uttering threats as protesters and police clashed on the streets.

There were no injuries to officers of civilians, adding that there were multiple cases of vandalism, according to Montreal police spokesperson Sgt. Det. Emmanuel Anglade.

Spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the two men were arrested after projectiles, including road flares, were thrown at police

While the March 15 event has often turned confrontational, the number of arrests has declined in recent years.

The SPVM are asking business and vehicle owners to report any damage stemming from the demonstration.

The annual event started at 6 p.m. Friday with speeches at Norman Bethune Square, at the corner of Guy St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd., before participants set off on a march.

A few hundred activists rallied against cases where they say police officers use excessive force, in particular against marginalized individuals and communities.



They also say they are seeking justice in the case of Nicholas Gibbs, who was fatally shot by Montreal police in August. BEI investigators determined that officers clearly violated regulations in that and other altercations.

Shortly after the event began, firecrackers were set off and the glass doors of banks in the downtown area were shattered. Police tweeted that they observed illegal activity and ordered participants to follow the law.



By 7:30 p.m., police said protesters' "illegal behaviours" were putting "public safety and order at risk." They ordered the protesters to disperse immediately as the air became think from a smoke bomb that had been set off.

Police ordered everyone to disperse immediately, declaring the event 'illegal.' Pedestrians were warned to avoid the area around Crescent St., de Maisonneuve, McGill College Ave. and Rene-Levesque Blvd.









A few hundred people gathered at Norman Bethune Square to protest police brutality; they’re expected to march in streets soon. #cobp ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zt6OAazfVs — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) March 15, 2019

On the move now turning east on Sherbrooke at Guy #manifencours ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/joJ6y0GwYT — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) March 15, 2019

Warning given to the #manifencours : We are currently observing illegal behaviours. To ensure the event runs smoothly, we order the participants to follow all laws and regulations. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 15, 2019

Warning to the #manifencours : Some protestors are still demonstrating illegal behaviours, which puts public safety and order at risk. Due to offences committed during the demonstration, we order everyone to disperse and leave the area. Otherwise, we will have to intervene — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 15, 2019





Streets blocked as ⁦@SPVM⁩ ready to make arrests in anti-police brutality March. De Maisonneuve between Peel and Guy to be avoided. #manifencours ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/jLPUcU3d4U — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) March 15, 2019

At last year’s anti-police brutality rally, four people were injured and three were arrested as police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray to push back crowds of 200 to 300 people. The windows of at least one business were smashed. Projectiles, including firecrackers, were also launched.

