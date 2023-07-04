Two arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to a truck in Saint-Michel

A 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested by police early Monday morning in north-east Montreal after allegedly failing to set fire to a cube van parked in a commercial lot in the Saint-Michel district.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported at daybreak that the vehicle had apparently not been damaged. However, it had to be towed away to be examined by investigators from the SPVM's arson squad.

A 911 call around 4 a.m. alerted police to what appeared to be an attempted arson attack in a parking lot near Jean-Rivard Street.

On arrival at the scene, the police spotted two young suspects in a car and arrested them before taking them to an SPVM investigation centre.

According to the police, one of the two suspects tried unsuccessfully to set fire to the truck. A gas can and an incendiary object were found at the scene.

The adjacent property was not damaged.