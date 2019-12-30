Two arrested following series of arsons at farms and cabanes a sucre southeast of Montreal
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 10:25AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 30, 2019 12:38PM EST
MONTREAL -- Two suspects were arrested early Monday following six arsons started in barns and cabanes a sucre in Frelighsburg and Saint-Armand in the Montérégie, southeast of Montreal
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said fires were reported as early as 4 a.m. The suspects were arrested at 7:30 a.m.
There were no injuries, said Béatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the SQ.
The SQ major crimes team is in charge of the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.