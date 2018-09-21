

CTV Montreal





Two men have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a moving car in Ahuntsic on Friday afternoon.

The shots were fired at the corner of Emile Yelle St. and Andre-Grasset Ave. at 2:10 p.m.

No one was injured.

Witnesses said the car had three people inside it.

Police quickly tracked down the vehicle, and the three suspects then fled on foot.

Two were caught, and one was able to get away.

The men who were arrested were 20 and 21 years old, while the third suspect is 18.

The investigation is ongoing.