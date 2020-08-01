QUEBEC CITY -- Two people are facing charges the day after being arrested in connection with an alleged arson that occurred earlier this week in Quebec City.

The two men, aged 27 and 36, were arrested on Friday by the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ), under circumstances that were not specified.

The two men are scheduled to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Saturday on charges of arson, conspiracy and breaking and entering.

Their arrest follows a residential fire on Wednesday on Samson Rd. in Quebec City. The blaze caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the residence, and one person sustained minor injuries.

Several 911 calls came in a little before 3 a.m. on July 29 reporting flames coming out of the windows of the two-story house, which also had an apartment in the basement. A person was spotted on a rooftop as well.

About 30 firefighters fought the blaze, which was declared under control about 45 minutes later.

The Canadian Red Cross was also called to the scene to treat the tenants in the basement.

The fire was deemed suspicious and transferred to the SPVQ's arson squad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2020.