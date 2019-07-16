Featured Video
Two Apollo 11 astronauts to attend ceremony for 50th anniversary of moon landing mission
In this 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins stand next to their spacecraft. (AP Photo, file)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:10AM EDT
Apollo 11's astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.
NASA has invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Tuesday. They will mark the precise moment -- 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 -- that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. Mission commander Neil Armstrong -- who took the first lunar footsteps -- died in 2012.
It kicks off eight days of golden anniversary celebrations for each day of Apollo 11's voyage.
Also Tuesday morning, 5,000 model rockets are set to launch simultaneously at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. At the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Armstrong's newly restored spacesuit goes on display.
