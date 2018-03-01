Two-alarm fire in heritage building on St. Denis St.
Firefighters examine the door of a vacant store on St Denis St. at Rachel St. on Thursday March 1, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 7:25AM EST
A two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning in the Plateau Mont Royal.
At 5:30 a.m. the fire started in an empty building at the corner of St. Denis St. and Rachel St.
That's the former site of a Mexx store, which closed in February 2015 and has been empty ever since.
Several windows were broken and firefighters had to force their way inside the front door.
The flames were brought under control within an hour, but firefighters were still at the scene at 7:30 a.m., causing some disruption for commuters.
