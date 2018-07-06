

CTV Montreal





It’s one of a parent’s worst nightmares – inadvertently leaving a child in the back of a sweltering car.

But two Montreal sisters feel their school invention could prevent such tragedies.

Marie-Pier Vermette-Lacroix and her twin sister Sophie created a cushion for the driver of the vehicle and a baby seat.

Both are connected by a wire, and have sensors underneath.

The goal is to alert a parent that their child is still in the back seat.

By their own estimation, the sisters have worked for over 100 hours on the device.

“We worked all last year during the school time,” Marie-Pier said. “We worked during our vacation for Christmas and the March break.”

Their work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Quebec Coroner recently investigated the death of an infant left in a hot car in Saint-Jerome in 2016, and asked why there was no technology that could prevent such incidents.

Marie-Pier and Sophie appreciated the acknowledgement.

“It motivates us to continue to upgrade the project,” Sophie said. “It’s also touching because the coroner said that it’s very nice.”

The sisters are still working to improve their device and equip it with the latest features.

“We will remove the wire between the two seats also to remove it we will add a Bluetooth system,” said Sophie.