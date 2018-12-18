Featured Video
Twelve people face charges after early morning drug raids in Longueuil
Longueuil police at the scene of a shooting death on Dandurand St. (Oct. 25, 2013)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:58AM EST
Longueuil police arrested a dozen people in a series of drug raids Tuesday morning.
The arrested were made early this morning as police raided locations in Longueuil, St-Hubert, and Brossard.
They seized methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana.
Ten men and two women are facing charges
Police say the arrests are not motorcycle gang-related.
Latest Montreal News
- Bone marrow match found for six-year-old leukemia patient Ellie White
- Two fires erupt an hour apart in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Twelve people face charges after early morning drug raids in Longueuil
- Domaine Eastman destroyed by fire
- Ex-MUHC manager Yanai Elbaz sentenced to 39 months for accepting $10M bribe