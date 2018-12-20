

CTV Montreal





The French-language television network TVA has issued a full apology to the Ahl-Ill-Bait mosque in Cote des Neiges, one year after the network aired a story claiming the mosque had asked that female construction workers be excluded from a work site.

The story claimed that a clause banning women from working on a construction site near their place of worship.

The mosque said all it requested was that people not park near mosque on Fridays.



The president of Quebec's construction commission, Diane Lemieux, said investigators had examined the contracts and talked to the mosque, as well as the construction workers at the site, and found no evidence for anything that TVA had claimed.

TVA retracted the story shortly after it ran but waited until now to apologize to the mosque, following an internal investigation.



On its Facebook page, the mosque said it accepts the apology.