Drivers heading from the West Island to the Champlain Bridge will face detours this weekend.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South will close at midnight Thursday, Jan. 31 until 5 a.m. on Monday Feb. 4.

Construction crews will be making changes to the roadway in advance of long-term work to close the de la Verendrye exit.

In the next few weeks Transport Quebec will close the exit from De La Verendrye for about a year, and at the same time part of the Angrignon overpass will be demolished.

A temporary road is being built west of Angrignon, so that drivers will still be able to exit Highway 20 East and access NDG via Pullman Rd., or get to LaSalle via Angrignon.

LaSalle Mayor Manon Barbe has been asking Transport Quebec to offset the closures, since they will make getting to and from LaSalle extremely difficult.